How many pictures do you think can fit in 2TB?

TL;DR: Get 2TB of cloud storage for life with a $110 FolderFort subscription.

A few days ago, I found an old flash drive with a bunch of pictures of my senior dog as a tiny, perfect puppy. I thought those pictures were gone forever. I immediately uploaded all those puppy pics into cloud storage, and it's seriously so comforting knowing they're safe. There will forever be a record of the time my enormous floofer could fit in a takeout bag (he really liked the smell of burritos).

Flash drives are easy to lose, and my dog has literally annihilated two different computers. Hard storage is only reliable if you can keep track of it. If you want a more permanent solution, check out cloud options like FolderFort. They have a 2TB lifetime subscription that's available for only $109.97, but that price isn't going to last much longer. Usually, it costs $499.

When it's dog pics, TB stands for terrier bites

So, 2TB is a ludicrous amount of space. To put that into perspective, that's space for around 400,000 photos. That means there's finally space for the full puppy photo shoot that happens every time your dog yawns.

A real problem a lot of people have with cloud storage is that there's a chance the actual cloud provider can be down, whether it's for maintenance or a mouse chewed through a server cable. That's not a problem with FolderFort. They have a 99.99% uptime guarantee, so you'll be able to access your files any time you have internet.

Need to share photos? You can send links to individual files or you can set up unlimited workspaces and share files with friends, coworkers, or family without them needing to pay a dime. They even get 1GB of free personal storage.

Never lose another photo of your precious pup.

January 12 at 11:59 p.m. PT is the cutoff to get a FolderFort 2TB lifetime subscription for $109.97.

FolderFort 2TB Cloud Storage Pro Plan: Lifetime Subscription – $109.97

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.