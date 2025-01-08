Man with a machete arrested at U.S. Capitol hours before Donald Trump set to arrive

Capitol police arrested a man carrying three knives and a machete today at the Capitol Visitor Center — just hours before Donald Trump was scheduled to arrive.

"Our officers spotted a machete in the man's bag, stopped the X-ray machine, arrested the man, and secured the machete," the U.S. Capitol Police stated just after 2:00 p.m. "The man is being arrested for multiple charges of Carrying a Dangerous Weapon."

"Three knives were also found in the bag, along with the machete. Security screening was temporarily stopped at the north side of the Capitol Visitor Center while we investigated," the agency added.

From CBS News:

The arrest comes hours ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's planned visit to Capitol Hill to meet with Senate Republicans as lawmakers consider how to enact his agenda and as the public pays homage to former President Jimmy Carter, who is lying in state in the Capitol Rotunda. Those wishing to view Carter's casket are entering through the Capitol Visitor Center.

The identity of the armed gentleman has not yet been released, and his reasons for trying to take a machete into the Capitol is not yet clear.

USCP Stops, Arrests Man with Machete & Knives at Security Screening: https://t.co/l3CPimfyAt pic.twitter.com/S1zRwt3vg4 — The U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) January 8, 2025

Previously: MAGA teen goes bonkers at Florida voting center — threatens Democrats with machete

