Rare coins and other valuables found in Salvation Army donation buckets across the US

In Napa Valley, California, a one-ounce South African Krugerrand gold coin valued at thousands of dollars was discovered in a Salvation Army donation bucket. Meanwhile, in Washington County, Pennsylvania, someone dropped an Elizabeth II gold coin valued at $2,700 into the red kettle. Over in Fargo, North Dakota, multiple gold coins collectively worth $9,800 were found in various buckets.

Is this a trend? A conspiracy of philanthropy?

If you feel so moved, it might be wise to give the organization an anonymous heads-up so it doesn't get missed. Apparently in 2019, someone called the Salvation Army office to alert them they had dropped a 1915 Austrian 100 Corona gold coin that was then-valued at $1500.

According to Mental Floss, "Rare coins aren't the only anomaly; The Salvation Army reports that jewelry, electronics, and even artwork have been slipped into the containers."

