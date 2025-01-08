StackSocial has an exclusive coupon for a Babbel lifetime subscription

TL;DR: Babbel can help you learn 14 new languages, and it's only $149.97 (reg. $599) with coupon LEARN25.

Gearing up to travel internationally? It's a smart idea to learn your destination's language, whether you're planning to stroll through Paris or surf in Indonesia, and you don't have to look any further than Babbel for help. It's an App Store favorite with 10 million users worldwide and counting, and lifetime access is available for $149.97 (reg. $599) through January 12.

Learning a language is actually pretty fun

Not only does learning the native tongue make any international trip go a little more smoothly, but it has plenty of benefits for you, too! Studying a new language can improve your concentration, boost your memory, and enhance your creativity.

Before boarding your flight, select from one of Babbel's 14 languages—we recommend learning one at a time. Choose Spanish if you're headed to Mexico City or Granada, Indonesian if you're going to Jakarta, or Turkish if you're adventuring to Kosovo.

Dedicating just 10-15 minutes of your day to Babbel's language lessons can help you develop practical conversational skills. Learn how to order crepes, ask for directions to the beach, and more. As you progress through lessons, you could also learn how to speak about pop culture and more complex topics.

Learning a language online is ideal since it offers flexibility, but it does come with struggles—like figuring out how to perfect your pronunciation and accent. Babbel helps by offering speech-recognition technology that listens to and analyzes your speech to help you improve. You might just impress an international hottie!

Worried that you're not learning as quickly as you'd like? Bring your Babbel lessons anywhere, even when you're offline, by downloading them ahead of time. Personalized review sessions are also available to help you retain the phrases and words you've learned.

Here's your chance to learn a new language (or 14) for a super low price.

It's only $149.97 for a Babbel lifetime subscription when you use code LEARN25 by January 12 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Babbel Language Learning: Lifetime Subscription (All Languages) – $149.97

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

