Stunning: 2 men and their dog stuck at home surrounded by Los Angeles fire (video)

Dramatic video circulating online shows two men and a dog staring out of wall-to-ceiling windows in their Los Angeles home as raging fire surrounds them. (See video below, posted by Mike Sington.)

With not enough context or news sources (besides TMZ), it's not clear why the guys are still in the house, or if the video is even real. But according to commenters, the video is legit, was taken last night, and the guys and pup are now safe.

Of the many blazes in LA at the moment, the largest is the Pacific Palisades fire, which has burned at least 11,000 acres and destroyed 1,000 structures so far, according to CNN and CBS News. Meanwhile, the LA County Fire Department has said it is not equipped to handle so many fires at once, stating that the department "was prepared for one or two major brush fires, but not four."

Two men and a dog trapped in their home surrounded by raging Los Angeles wildfire. pic.twitter.com/evPEAiD9j5 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) January 8, 2025

