The hardest part of photography just got easier thanks to AI

TL;DR: Luminar Neo is an AI-powered photo editor on sale for $144.97 (reg. $752).

Have you looked at the price of wedding photographers? Bananas. Actually, getting professional photos for any occasion is pretty expensive, but that's usually because you're getting someone to snap the photos AND edit them. Sure, you might be able to take a good picture on your iPhone, but it takes some serious skill to touch them up in post.

Or, it used to. You don't have to be a Photoshop wizard to make your amateur photos look professional anymore. Luminar Neo is an AI-powered photo editor that works on its own or as a Photoshop plugin, and it makes photo editing so much easier. Bonus: it's also on sale. Instead of paying $752, you can get Luminar Neo plus a set of add-ons for $144.97.

How does Luminar Neo work?

Luminar Neo gives you the tools to make your photos look professionally edited without the years of learning curve. SkyAI can instantly replace a dull sky with something straight out of a postcard. RelightAI let you to control lighting as if you had a studio setup. SkinAI takes the guesswork out of retouching portraits, and the one-click presets let you transform a RAW image into something gallery-worthy in seconds.

This bundle also comes with some seriously cool add-ons like the Light Reflections pack, which adds bold and modern light effects to your photos. The Wintertime Overlays lets you add a touch of seasonal magic. There's also the Color Harmony LUTs to make your portraits pop with vibrant, cinematic tones, and if you've ever wanted to that perfect sweeping panorama, Luminar Neo has extensions for that too.

Whether you're polishing up family holiday shots, creating professional-grade portraits, or just adding a little pizzazz to your Insta feed, Luminar Neo makes it ridiculously easy.

It's only $144.97 to get the Luminar Neo Bundle.

The Award-Winning Luminar Neo Lifetime Bundle – $144.97

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.