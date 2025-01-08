The Nintendo Switch 2 has leaked… again

The Nintendo Switch 2 might just be the worst-kept secret in gaming right now. Although Nintendo has confirmed that it is coming and made broad statements on its capabilities, it's remained tight-lipped on anything else of substance… not that that has helped much. The Switch 2 has been leaked quite literally piece by piece over the past few weeks, with everything from its motherboard to its controllers being posted on the Internet piecemeal. Now, however, the full model has finally been revealed all at once – on Amazon Japan of all places.

It's worth noting that the controller glyphs and the screen graphic are likely placeholders, but the console unit itself is right there, free to enjoy in all its splendor. It looks like a slightly chunkier version of the Switch we all know and love, which makes sense, as it's supposedly backwards compatible. Third party controllers have also leaked from the ongoing CES convention, meaning that the Switch 2 will have no shortage of peripherals… whenever it launches. Word on the street is March, but given that the console hasn't even been properly revealed yet, who can say? Still, given that we know virtually everything about the console already by now, one can hope that Nintendo will be a little more tempted to pull the curtain back early.