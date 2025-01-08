Trump to Supreme Court: block my sentencing in hush money case

Donald Trump isn't president yet, but he's asking the Supreme Court to block his sentence for lying about hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels. Though he successfully delayed the big day this far—and has already been told that he does not face jail time or even any punishment at all for the crime—his lawyers filed a last-minute appeal to avoid even the mild spectacle of being told off by a judge.

With their application to the Supreme Court, Trump's lawyers have asked the country's highest court for an unprecedented intervention in the ongoing criminal case of a former president — whose appointment of three justices cemented the court's conservative majority — that would effectively toss his criminal conviction less than two weeks ahead of his inauguration. The move came after a New York appeals court on Tuesday denied Trump's request to delay the Jan. 10 sentencing.

For the conservative justices, it's an opportunity to make their man King before he's even President again. For everyone else, an opportunity to see which way things are headed.