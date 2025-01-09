Dropbox who? Here's how to keep 10TB your files safe forever

TL;DR: Protect your files with a 10TB lifetime cloud storage plan, just $279.99 with code HOLIDAY20.

Privacy is a big deal. Whether it's photos from your family vacation or important work documents, your files deserve better than being part of someone's data collection plan, but you don't need an expensive firewall or VPN to protect your files. Just start saving them in secure cloud storage.

Internxt is a cloud storage service with some seriously beefed-up security protocols. Ain't nobody going to see that embarrassing picture of you at the holiday party. And with 10TB of storage space, there's room to protect a whole library of photos, videos, and sensitive files. It's also only $279.99 for a lifetime subscription.

How to protect your files

Unlike other storage platforms, Internxt encrypts your files before they even leave your device. Think of it as breaking your data into puzzle pieces that only you have the key to assemble.

This zero-knowledge approach means not even Internxt can see your files, so your files are between you and whoever you share them with. Related: sharing is really easy. You can download or send links of any files, and they even sync across platforms. Backup your data automatically and avoid letting a spilled drink sabotage your week.

This cloud service is accessible on all platforms, including linux. You can use it on as many devices as you'd like, and there's even an Android app. If you're not using the app, you can just open it up in your browser.

Use code HOLIDAY20 by January 12 at 11:59 p.m. PT to get an Internxt 10TB lifetime plan for $279.99.

Internxt Cloud Storage Lifetime Subscription: 10TB Plan – $279.99

