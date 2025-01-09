Enron is back and just announced plans for a home-size nuclear generator

Enron is back, baby! Well sort of. The trademark and branding associated with the company that famously pioneered the creative accounting industry was recently acquired by Connor Gaydos, a performance artist perhaps best known as one of the Birds Aren't Real guys.

And in his first major move as the new CEO of the beloved Enron brand, Gaydos has delivered precisely what the people wanted: the Enron Egg, the first-ever at-home nuclear reactor, a breakthrough design that combines, uhhh…hang on, let me check my notes…a uranium zirconium hydride reactor with advanced neutron moderation controlled by boron control drums. According to the company—which is certainly known for its trustworthiness!—this remarkable technology is capable of, "delivering exceptional safety, unmatched fuel efficiency, and compact, sustainable power—all in one breakthrough design."

The Egg also manages its heat transfer component with the aid of a 3D-printed Inconel heat exchanger.

You may be wondering: are these actual words? What does any of this mean? To which the answer is very clearly: yes.

The Enron Egg will cost between $19,000 and $50,000. Preorders are now available.

Is this a joke? Well, certainly not to the company's former employees. And certainly not if Taylor Lorenz has anything to say about it.

The Egg [Enron Corporation]

Enron has been resurrected in what appears to be an elaborate joke [Allison Morrow / CNN]

'We have harnessed the power of the atom:' Enron parody unveils at-home nuclear reactor' [Amaris Encinas and Eric Lagatta / USA Today]

