Amusing: Karen Pence snubs Trump today, even while Obama and Mike Pence pretend to make nice (video)

Most people attending former president Jimmy Carter's funeral today put their differences aside when it came to the presence of Donald Trump. Even former President Barack Obama was caught on camera actually yukking it up with the bitter ol' president-elect. (See video below, posted by acyn).

But, while former Trump lackey Mike Pence joined in the charade, standing up from his seat at Washington National Cathedral to shake hands with the man who had silently cheered on Pence-hungry insurrectionists, wife Karen Pence did not partake in the shenanigans.

In fact, the principled missus thoroughly snubbed Trump, refusing to stand up, let alone shake his hand. (See video below, posted by Ron Filipkowski.)

And this is nothing new for Mrs. Pence, a hardcore Christian, who reportedly refused to say hello to the indecent president-elect even back in 2016, when the former pussy-grabber first became the U.S. leader. At the time, according to a 2018 article in People, Mother snapped at Mike after he and Trump won the election, saying to her husband, "You got what you wanted, Mike. Now leave me alone." Looks like the ride home from the funeral today is going to be one hell of a joyride.

Trump and Obama continue their extended conversation pic.twitter.com/NWZLVn5xsy — Acyn (@Acyn) January 9, 2025

Karen Pence wants nothing to do with Donald or Melania Trump. pic.twitter.com/VJB14nzOhR — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 9, 2025

Previously: As wife watches, Mike Pence nervously skirts question on if he would dine alone with female VP (video)

