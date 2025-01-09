Learn how synthesizers work at this simple fun website

Ableton's Learning Synths website has a bunch of in-browser widgets that explain sound synthesis and make fun noises. WeeeewiwiwiWIWIWIWIWIEEERRRRRR, etc.

On this website, you'll learn the basics of using synthesizers (or synths). No prior experience or equipment is required; you'll do everything right here in your browser. … Synthesizers make sound using electricity, usually with controls that let you change their sound. Some controls change just one specific aspect of the sound, while others, like the box above, change many aspects of the sound at once.