Musk abandons DOGE's $2 trillion pledge to cut costs

After creating the intended fear and chaos, it seems Elon Musk's bold promise to cut $2 trillion from the US Federal budget was vapor.

The Trump/Musk brainchild "Department of Government Efficiency" was a ruse, and now Musk admits they won't be able to cut the government down. Boasting, blustering, and blathering but not achieving their promises.

Musk told political strategist Mark Penn in an interview broadcast on X that the $2 trillion figure was a "best-case outcome" and that he thought there was only a "good shot" at cutting half that. Musk's lowered estimate is a significant downgrade from his earlier view. At a rally for Trump at Madison Square Garden in New York on Oct. 27, Musk said he'd be able to cut the federal budget by "at least $2 trillion." That figure was quickly dismissed as implausible by budget experts, who said the entire discretionary budget was only $1.7 trillion. Musk hadn't waved people off the number until Wednesday, and it has been widely cited in reports about DOGE's plans. NBC News

Previously:

• Musk boosts 4chan claim that women are incapable of critical thinking