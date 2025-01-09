Republicans blame Los Angeles wildfires on their favorite issues

Conservative weirdos are blaming things they consider to be liberal politics as the cause of the massive firestorm currently destroying swaths of Los Angeles.

Charlie Kirk raged out about over Los Angeles having women in key roles. Kirk believes the current fires would have been managed were there only more "white men" fighting the fire. As an Angeleno with two human and two canine evacuees staying with me, all eyes glued to the live broadcasts, Los Angeles is willing to let anyone trained to fight a fire do so.

"California's where all of the diversity, equity, inclusion, critical race theory, LGBTQIA plus ideology has been festering," he continued. "And they have intentionally tried to drive out all of the white people from the firefighting force in Los Angeles. We don't need white men to fight fires!" … "There's four lesbians that are running the L.A. fire department!" he exclaimed. "In fact, one of the articles that was published as the fires were raging from Pride magazine: Amid Palisades fire, Los Angeles first LGBTQ plus fire chief is proving lesbians get it done." "I actually think Democrats believe that lesbians or gays have like some sort of magical superpower to stop fires," Kirk added. "We can't put out the fire because guess what? When you start to prioritize diversity and sexuality over merit, things tend not to go well." RawStory

There have been invented tales about how liberalism has ruined the water pressure and somehow permitted fires to run rampant across a state suffering from severe drought and high winds. This stuff is really very strange to be trying to score points with; do people blame hurricanes on Ron Desantis?

