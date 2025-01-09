This tiny phone is worth the hype

TL;DR: Upgrade by downsizing with the NanoPhone, a mini smartphone that's only $89.97 (reg. $199).

Check out this tiny phone! The NanoPhone looks like an iPhone and works like an Android, but it's only 3.5 inches long. Whether you want a beater phone you can take anywhere, a more portable phone that actually fits in those clear concert bags, or just want to reduce your screen time, the NanoPhone has you covered. Plus, it's only $89.97 (reg. $199).

Tough, tiny, totally cool

If you give a mouse a smartphone, it'll want a SIM card. If you give them a SIM card, they'll want a long battery life. If you give a mouse a long battery life, they're gonna want all the apps they're used to. And that's totally cool because this tiny phone actually has dual-SIM support, has a 2,000mAh battery, works in the US, Europe, and Asia, and it works with Android apps.

The problem with buying a non-standard phone is finding a case. Don't worry, you won't have to look far. The NanoPhone actually comes with a case and screen protector. It even comes with a cable.

If you're waiting for the shipping cost shoe to drop, don't stress. Shipping is totally free.

When you're ready, it's only $89.97 to get a NanoPhone, but this sale expires on January 12 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

