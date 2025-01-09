Trump cooties: The simple reason Michelle Obama ditched Jimmy Carter's funeral

You can't blame Michelle Obama for bowing out of former President Jimmy Carter's funeral today. She had a "scheduling conflict," after all.

Or perhaps a seating conflict, as it were, as she was scheduled to sit right next to Donald Trump at D.C.'s Washington National Cathedral, according to the Daily Beast. But, in her absence, former President Barack Obama took one for the team, filling the toxic seat and even managing to get a laugh out his less-than-savory funeral companion.

Meanwhile, Michelle kept her distance — as in 4,766 miles away — tending to her schedule in Hawaii while sending her condolences. "Mrs. Obama sends her thoughts and prayers to the Carter family…" her spokesperson told Politico, "and everyone who loved and learned from the remarkable former President." To be sure, that would not include Donald Trump.

