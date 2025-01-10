Archer + Bob's Burgers and the other weirdest crossovers in TV history

"H. Jon Benjamin's two animated comedies — one full of sex jokes, the other meant for parents to watch with kids — intersected in a 2013 Archer where an amnesiac, mustachioed Sterling finds himself working at a burger restaurant with a wife and kids who look an awful lot like Linda, Tina, Gene, and Louise," writes Alan Sepinwall.

Yep, that's odd—which is why it's on Rolling Stone's list of "The Weirdest TV Crossovers of All Time."

Of all these, my favorite was when Boss Hogg and Deputy Enos of Dukes of Hazzard paid a visit to Mel's Diner in a 1983 Alice episode. Turns out, Boss Hogg and Jolene are cousins! Video below.

Others on the list include: I Love Lucy + Superman, Mr. Robot + Alf, and The X-Files + Cops.

