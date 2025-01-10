Doggo insists on getting a back scratch — so he recruits an infant (video)

A golden retriever in constant need of a loving back scratch decided to recruit the newest member of the family — a baby girl minding her own business on the couch.

The doggo knew just what to do, practically sitting in her tiny lap as he began "training the little human," as the caption to his TikTok clip says. And by the looks of her tiny fingers combing through his fur, it looks like the hard-working infant is a quick learner! (See video below, posted by goldenbabbie.)

Via ParadePets

