Florida cop watching porn on his phone while driving crashes into car stopped for school bus

Lake County, Florida Sheriff's Deputy Tristan Macomber was allegedly enjoying a leisurely drive in his patrol car, watching some pornography on his mobile phone as he tooled along. Then bam! He plowed right into a car that was stopped for a school bus.

At first, Macomber blamed the crash on a faulty braking system. Then, dashcam and bodycam footage revealed to investigators that Macomber was using his phone at the time. Macomber then claimed to be scrolling through messages in a group chat with other law enforcement officers. He eventually came clean though.

From the Miami Herald:

The next day, the detective spoke with the deputy, and he admitted he was "looking at inappropriate photos" such as "pornographic material," the report says. The deputy said his explanation about the braking system was "more of a deflection than a genuine reason for the crash," the detective wrote in the report. Officials determined he had committed three violations: departure from the truth in giving testimony or in connection with any official duties, certain use of electronic handheld devices prohibited and use of safety belt.

According to WESH, Macomber has resigned from his position.

