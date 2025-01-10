RTX 5090 graphics card will cost $2k

It's official: NVidia's RTX 5090 and 5080 will be out imminently, with the 5090 commanding a head-spinning $1,999 price tag. More economical 5070 and 5070 Ti options will follow in a couple of months; the 5070 will be a relatively modest $549. The 5080 will be a dollar shy of a grand and the 5070 Ti $749.
The NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5090 is the most powerful GeForce GPU ever made, bringing game-changing capabilities to gamers and creators. Tackle the most advanced models and most challenging creative workloads with unprecedented AI horsepower. Game with full ray tracing and the lowest latency. The GeForce RTX 5090 is powered by the NVIDIA Blackwell architecture and equipped with 32 GB of super-fast GDDR7 memory, so you can do it all.
One interesting thing: at least one model of the 5090 will be small enough for small form-factor cases, so long as you have two slots to give it.
Nvidia's SFF-Ready guidelines dictate that a 70-class Nvidia RTX 40 series (Ada Lovelace) or 50 series graphics card must not be taller than 151 mm, including the power cable bend radius, no longer than 304mm, and no thicker than 50mm or 2.5 PCIe slots. Nvidia's brand-new RTX 5090 Founders Edition graphics card is well within those specifications, featuring a length of 137mm, a height of 304mm, and a thickness of 40mm or two PCIe slots.