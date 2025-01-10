Self-driving supercar jumps over obstacles with ease

The Yangwang U9, by Chinese automaker BYD, is an all-electric supercar. With a top speed of 244 miles per hour, it is the fastest production vehicle made in China. It can also detect and jump over obstacles.

In this video from CarNewsChina, the U9 hops over a giant pothole and dozens of caltrops, then finishes by dramatically sailing over a rainbow of powdery chalk, leaving a colorful trail in its wake.

According to BYD:

The Yangwang U9 equipped with DiSus-X [Intelligent Body Control System] showcased its ability to dance, jump and drive even with only three wheels, and this is an extraordinary example of the BYD DiSus System – the most advanced vehicle body control system of the industry globally.

It's unclear who these features are for. Speed Racer or James Bond cosplay enthusiasts, possibly? All they need to add is a license plate flipper and it will be ready to race in the Cannonball Run.

