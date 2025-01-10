The strange beauty of curved icicles

These compelling photos show curved icicles hanging off rooftops. Curved icicles are the result of gravity causing the icicles to form pointed inwards, towards the houses they're attached to. These icicles have a lot of attitude due to their bent shapes, and are fun to look at. Some of them remind me of gnarled monster claws.

For those of you who aren;t used to cold weather, it's important to know that icicles can actually be dangerous. While they can be beautiful, they can also injure people. Heavy or sharp icicles can fall on people walking underneath. Always be aware of the size of icicles that you're about to walk under.

From Los Found Art on Instagram.

