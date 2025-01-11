Deputy crashes patrol car while watching porn

A sheriff's deputy in Lake County, Florida, resigned this week after crashing his patrol car. He was watching porn at the wheel and faced termination after admitting lying to investigators. Here's the bodycam footage—nothing saucy is seen in it.

A good example of why bodycams must always be recording—though he kept the device out of view, it was clear to investigators that he had misled them about the circumstances of the crash and scrutiny of the footage and data was about to get him fired.

He wasn't wearing a seatbelt, either—a third write-up on top of the porn and the lying!