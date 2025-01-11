If you want a good time, rotate polygons on a circle of musical notes

If you arrange musical notes to form a circle of fifths and then rotate various polygons around the circle, letting its points trigger the notes, what does it sound like? Sometimes harmonious, sometimes melodic, but always an intriguing illustration of how music and math are much the same.

This might be a spoiler:

rotating a pentagon around a circle of fifths will produce a chromatic scale

Pictured above is a dodecagon, which simply slams all the notes simultaneously as it rotates. AlgoMotion, creator of the video, suggests this is the worst polygon, but it's by far my favorite.

Previously:

• Song Pong: Syncing Pong to Music with Math

• Musurgia Universalis: 17th-c text on music, math, machines

• Girl plays the Star Wars Cantina theme using math and well-timed pencil strokes

• OK Go explains the incredible math behind their 'The One Moment' music video