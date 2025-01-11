We're being completely normal about this $999 MacBook Pro selling for $350

TL;DR: This MacBook Pro would usually cost $999, but now it's only $349.97.

Shopping for a new computer is kind of like dating. You learn about a new computer, see if it'd fit into your life, sit down together at a nice restaurant, and maybe you work on a tasty little app(etizer).

It takes work to find That Special Someone, but then you see them across the room looking absolutely stunning. The light illuminates their silver coat. Is it fate? No, it's a MacBook Pro, and it's only $349.97 (reg. $999).

Meet your MacBook

Behind Door Number 1 is a MacBook Pro with 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. That's right; this one has room to keep all your important photos and files safe.

Can't wait to stare into a dreamy pair of eyes? Good, because this 13.3-inch Retina Display is a crystal clear portal you can gaze into for up to 10 hours on a full charge. You heard that right. It can go for hours and hours without needing to use the included MagSafe charger to refuel. Talk about endurance.

Can't wait to get your hands on your new love? You're going to love Touch Bar which adapts automatically to the apps you're using to display different functions like volume, color, and other useful controls.

And sure, this computer has been around the block, but it doesn't look like a refurb. The grade "A" rating means it's in near-mint condition. If there are any signs of wear, they're invisible from just one foot away. And speaking of dating a computer, this one was made in 2018, but it still works great.

Behind Door Number 2 is the same MacBook Pro, but this time, it's kind of a dark grey.

January 12 at 11:59 p.m. PT is the cutoff to get a MacBook Pro for $349.97.

Apple MacBook Pro 13.3" (2018) i5 2.3GHz 8GB RAM 512GB SSD with Touch Bar (Refurbished) – $349.97

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.