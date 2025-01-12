Sassy groundhog munches on Jeff's vegetables

This sassy little groundhog enjoys eating a guy named Jeff's garden. The groundhog makes sure to stare right into the backyard security camera as he eats Jeff's vegetables. It's as if he's saying to Jeff "I'm going to eat all your plants and there's nothing you can do about it!".

I've never seen an animal with an attitude problem like this groundhog has, and I can't stop laughing. The way that the groundhog, who has been named "Chunk" takes little breaks from snacking and just stares into the camera is the funniest part.

From YouTube: "When Jeff noticed that his garden was getting destroyed, he put out a camera to catch the culprit, a groundhog! But Chunk won Jeff's heart over, and now he lets him have whatever he wants."

See also: Mind Blowing Movies: Groundhog Day (1993), by Ruben Bolling