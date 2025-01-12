Synchronized ice skaters dressed as giant ice skates

I'm obsessed with these ice skaters who are dressed up as two giant ice skates. The skaters are perfectly synchronized so that they look like the feet of one entity. It's as if a big ghost is skating around the ice with only their skates visible.

If you look closely, you can see the skaters' heads peeking out over the top of the skates. They do a great job at making this look discreet, and it took me a while to notice it at all. At first, I was wondering how they could see anything at all.

These costumes are so silly and fun. I would definitely go to see this in person if these big skates were coming to my town. From False Face on Instagram: "via @lewisgibson4"



See also: • My fashionable bicycle and skating safety helmet