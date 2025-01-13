Meddling in UK politics is not helping Elon "Pedo Guy" Musk's popularity.

A recent YouGov poll shows that Elon Musk is widely reviled in the UK. Collaborating with the far right, smearing politicians with his usual truckload of misinformation, Elon's comments over Safeguarding Minster Jess Philips being a "rape genocide apologist" have yet again decreased him in the public eye. Sadly, Pedo Guy has been showing the world he can buy it all.

