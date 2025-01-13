Canadian man arrested with crocodile skull in Delhi airport

Customs officers in Delhi announced that a Canadian man was arrested Thursday "carrying a crocodile skull" in his bag at Indira Gandhi International airport there.

"The passenger was intercepted during a security check at Terminal 3 of the airport as he was preparing to board his flight to Montreal on Monday," the Customs Department posted on social media. "Upon examination, a skull with sharp teeth, resembling the jaw of a baby crocodile, weighing approximately 777 gm, was found wrapped in a cream-coloured cloth."

The item amounted to a "serious violation" of India's wildlife and customs laws, wrote customs commissioners. Tests conducted by the Department of Forests and Wildlife confirmed the seized item as the skull of a baby crocodile. Legal violations include offenses under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and multiple sections of the Customs Act, 1962, related to illegal possession, export, and smuggling. The passenger involved was arrested, and the skull was handed over to the Department of Forests and Wildlife.

The traveler wasn't named in the report.