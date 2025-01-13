Design for Disaster: 63-year-old LAFD film perfectly describes — and warns of — today's Los Angeles fires (video)

As the catastrophic fires continue to burn in Los Angeles, a fascinating documentary of the 1961 Bel Air fire has resurfaced, and it's as if it were talking (and warning us) about today's Palisades and Eaton Canyon fires.

Only, unlike today's "experts," the narrator of Design for Disaster: The Story of the Bel Air Conflagration 1962 explains the dangers of living in the flammable hills of LA — especially perilous when the Santa Ana winds hit — with old-fashioned facts, rather than modern-day misinformation and conspiracy theories.

The most eye-opening moment in the 27-minute film, which was produced by the Los Angeles Fire Department more than 60 years ago, was the segment about dry fire hydrants. "Even in attempts to save individual homes, firemen are further thwarted by the loss of water. How can a modern water system properly designed to meet emergency fire conditions fail to function?" the narrator asks. He then goes on to explain.

"When thousands of outlets are opened below the hill, water pressure is lost in the overtaxed main, regardless of the amount of water above the houses," he says. "When the water supply comes from a distant location and supply pipes dead ends on the hill, unnecessary use of too many outlets below the fire area simply drains the water out of the upper system. …"

The film gets its name from a 1959 survey of Los Angeles topography that warned folks of the Bel Air fire — which destroyed 484 homes, including those of Dennis Hopper, Zsa Zsa Gabor, and Burt Lancaster — two years before it happened.

"In 1959, experts from the National Protection Association surveyed portions of Los Angeles. They found a mountain range within the city, combustible roof houses closely spaced in brush-covered canyons and ridges, serviced by narrow roads. They called it 'The Design for Disaster,'" the Rod Serling-style narrator says. "They predicted the Bel Air fire, plus others that are sure to come. Unless citizens and city officials work together on a definite plan of fire defense, the prediction was nothing new to firemen."

Sadly, history repeats itself until lessons can be learned. Let's hope the politicians and others in charge finally watch this documentary and listen, for once, to what the firefighters know best. You can watch Design for Disaster here or below.

