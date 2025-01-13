Dunkin' runs out of donuts

Dunkin changed its name to remove the donuts, and now the donuts are gone entirely from the coffee chain in some U.S. states. Snackers can rest assured, though, that it's just a temporary shortage and they'll be back as soon as availability permits.

Tyler Raikar, of Omaha, stopped by a Dunkin' in west Omaha early Friday after an overnight shift as a phlebotomist, seeking coffee and a chocolate cake doughnut. "What? No doughnuts!" she exclaimed when told the location had none. "That's tragic!" The trip wasn't a total loss, she said, as she was more interested in the coffee. Still, she was a little disappointed that she couldn't get a doughnut.

There are now 13,200 Dunkin' outlets, 9,500 of them in the U.S., and it fell into private equity ownership ("Inspire Brands") in 2020. Employees at stores contacted by the Associated Press said they "hoped" stocks would be replenished by next week.

A manager at the west Omaha Dunkin' location said Friday that she could not give more information on the cause of the shortage, citing orders from Dunkin's corporate headquarters. The manager, who did not give her name, said the shortage was a national problem.

Noting the inconsistency of the "donut drought," the AP story also contains a suggestion that there have been now-resolved product quality issues with Dunkin' suppliers. Perhaps, now and again, it's best to just say you've run out.

