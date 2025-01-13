Firefighters refuse to back up Elon Musk's misinformation

California firefighters explain to Elon "Pedo Guy" Musk why his political attacks regarding the Palisades fire are wrong.

👇🏽WATCH Elon repeatedly try to get this firefighter to back up his political attacks and blame a water shortage, but the firefighter reiterates the amount of water they needed was unrealistic for the system



People don't blame Gov. Ron Desantis for hurricanes in Florida, but Elon Musk wants Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass to be responsible for California's wildfires. The size of the Palisades fire was immense, and the draw on the water system was impossible to sustain. Conservatives are grasping at straws, trying to blame state and local leaders for uncontrollable weather conditions. Somehow, even after the firefighters explained this to Elon, I feel confident he'll keep on. A waste of their time.

