Lead found in protein powders

Lead and cadmium, neither good for you, are found in high levels in protein powders. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency identified "plant-based, organic and chocolate-flavored products" as those with the highest amount, with 47% exceeding California's Proposition 65 safety thresholds for toxic metals.

Organic products, on average, showed higher levels of heavy metal contamination, with three times more lead and twice the amount of cadmium compared to non-organic products. Plant-based protein powders were particularly concerning, showing three times more lead than whey-based alternatives, and chocolate-flavored powders contained four times more lead than vanilla.

The Clean Label Project ran 35,862 individual tests for contaminants such as lead, cadmium, arsenic, mercury, and bisphenols on 160 products from 70 leading brands. These contaminants, according to the report, can enter products through environmental exposure, agricultural practices, and packaging materials. Traditional nutritional labels don't reflect these hidden sources, the report's writers note. Increased transparency and stricter industrial standards are called for; good luck getting those from the new guys.

Surprisingly, there are no comprehensive federal regulations specifically targeting dietary exposure to heavy metals in food, with most safety efforts focused on physical and microbiological contaminants. However, recent discussions in Congress and the FDA are pushing for stricter standards on heavy metals and industrial chemicals in food products.

CNN reports that dark chocolate is a known problem in its own right.