Mac Mini G4 great for Mac retrogaming

Christophe Meneboeuf asks "Is the Mac Mini G4 the best classic Macintosh for retro-gaming?" It being among the last pre-Intel machines that didn't come with a built-in display or in a chassis the size of carry-in luggage, this is maybe a rhetorical question—it's great for Mac retrogaming.

"The machine promised to have enough power to run almost every game from the last century packed in the smallest space possible," he writes. This was the model I had to collect!"

Meneboeuf, however, goes into incredible detail, explaining the tangled history of Mac hardware and why the Mac Mini G4 is so good at the task of representing the first two decades of play. I can't help but note that G4 Mac Minis are more expensive on eBay than early Intel models…

Your new game console. Photo via eBay

Mac Mini G4 – The best « classic » Macintosh for retro-gaming? [xtof.info]

Previously:

• iPad Pro turned into the best classic Mac there ever was

• Hell: classic Mac-style adventure with no-where to go

• Infinite Mac: classic Apple operating systems in the browser, filled with useful programs