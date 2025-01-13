Man reunited with his dog thought lost in the Palisades fire (video)

A dog was reunited with his lost friend after being separated by the Palisades fire for 5 days.

My parents were ordered to evacuate in the face of the Palisades Fire. They grabbed their dogs and dog food; their medications and necessities were less of a concern to them and ran for my home. We huddled inside, hiding from smoke, hoping for good news and overwhelmed by bad. I can not imagine how this gentleman felt, not knowing what happened to his buddy — but the joy of being reunited is evident.

So many have lost so much. It is nice to see any moment of joy.

