Marjorie Taylor Greene scoffs at LA firefighters — why can't they just make it rain?

While firefighters battle a couple of the most destructive fires in Los Angeles history, Marjorie Taylor Greene scoffs at the effort, wondering why "they" don't just plant some water seeds in them clouds.

"Why don't they use geoengineering like cloud seeding to bring rain down on the wildfires in California?" Georgia's long-time weather whiz said in a post over the weekend. "They know how to do it." (See post here, reposted by JoJoFromJerz.)

Commenters were quick to respond with community notes that offered a slew of links, explaining to the confused Qongresswoman that cloud seeding — dispersing silver iodide into clouds to help create ice crystals that facilitate rain — isn't just a magical wave of the gardening wand.

"Cloud seeding is ineffective during dry weather (e.g., a drought) because it relies on the presence of existing moisture in clouds to work.," said the Notes, in part. "Southern California was in a severe drought before and during the fire, so cloud seeding wouldn't work." (See full Notes here, reposted by Art Candee.)

Greene has a habit of weighing in on science she doesn't understand. For instance, back in 2018, she blamed California wildfires on Jewish space lasers. And just last October, she blamed Florida's Hurricane Milton on cloud seeding — the same technology she is now telling Los Angeles to use.

President Biden's reaction at the time was to call her remarks "so stupid," while Florida's Republican Congressman Carlos Gimenez slammed Empty G for her toxic misinformation. "Humans cannot create or control hurricanes," he said at the time. "Anyone who thinks they can, needs to have their head examined."