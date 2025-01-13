The giant kitsch leg of Sanderson Hosiery was an LA landmark in 1948

Back in 1948, this fantastic giant leg stood atop the sign for a Hosiery store in LA. The leg is daintily balanced on its tippy toes, and cut off at the top. This is now one of my favorite vintage store signs I've ever seen a photo of.

I wish there were more stores today that had fun signs or sculptures like that to advertise their business. I'd love to drive down the street past this giant, kitschy leg everyday. It would make a drive to work much more exciting!

From Anonymous Works on Instagram: "Sanderson Hosiery, 11711 Olympic Boulevard, Los Angeles, ca. 1948. Owner: A. A. Sanderson Credit: California Crazy: American Pop Architecture, Jim Heimann."

