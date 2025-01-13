Woman climbs into Christmas tree netting machine and gets wrapped up

Sometimes, the intrusive thoughts win, as they did for this awesome lady who decided to climb into the netting machine at a christmas tree farm. As she's climbing though, it seems she realizes "what did I just get myself into", but she keeps on going while laughing and screaming.

Her friends eventually have to pull her all the way through. When she comes out the other end, she's wrapped her from head to toe in a tree net. I love her sense of fun.

I wish I were friends with this woman, but I fear we'd influence each other to do too many silly things like this. I love how she's laughing the whole time, and looks like she's having the time of her life. I wonder if anyone else has ever done this before at a tree farm?

