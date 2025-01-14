Blind person with gun accidentally shoots friend instead of the roommate he meant to hit

Spokane, Washington police arrested Dan D. Phelps, 53, for allegedly trying to shoot his roommate Daniel Perkins. Phelps is legally blind and hit his friend, Joey Anselmo, instead. The bullet hit Anselmo in the knee, just above his prosthetic leg.

Phelps and his son apparently had been trying for quite some time to evict Perkins. Phelps, upset by Perkins' return, told police he was afraid because of his limited vision and so he grabbed a gun and fired.

From the Spokesman:

He told Phelps, "You shot me," and Phelps started apologizing and said it was an accident, Anselmo told police. Police wrote the bullet struck Anselmo in the knee and his artificial leg, which is attached just below the knee. Phelps told police he is legally blind and can only see forms of light and some "shadowy movement." Phelps told police he feared for his safety because of his limited vision and fired a single shot into the door, accidentally striking Anselmo with the bullet. As he was helping Anselmo up the stairs he fired another round into the door. Shortly after, he accidentally discharged a third round by mistaking the hammer of the gun for the trigger, Phelps told police.

Neither Perkins nor Anselmo chose to press charges.

