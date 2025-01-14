Boar's Head insects, grime, and "unidentified slime" found in more than one plant, say inspectors

You'd think six years would be enough time to scrub down a meat factory infested with insects and mold, but when it comes to Boar's Head deli meats, the slime and stink keep on a comin'.

The black mold, rancid smells, and other unsanitary conditions found at the Jarratt, Virginia plant that led to the deadly listeria outbreak last year is not a one-off, says a newly released report by government inspectors, via NBC News.

In fact, similar filth — including "dried meat juices and grime" smeared on a doorway, green mold, "unidentified slime," "an abundance of insects," and more "blood, debris, and trash" were found at the plants in New Castle, Indiana; Forrest City, Arkansas; and Petersburg, Virginia.

But, after six years of unsavory conditions that caused illness in 60 people across 19 states, including 10 who died, Boar's Head is permitted to continue selling its so-called meats. And they do so under the slogan, "Compromise elsewhere." Too bad they can't abide by their own words.

Newly released reports from Boar's Head plants … described multiple instances of meat and fat residue left on equipment and walls, dripping condensation falling on food, mold, insects and other problems dating back roughly six years. Last May, one inspector documented "general filth" in a room at the Indiana plant. Boar's Head officials said in an email Monday that the violations documented in the three factories "do not meet our high standards." … In a report released Friday, USDA officials said "inadequate sanitation practices" contributed to the outbreak. Product residue, condensation and structural problem in the buildings were key factors, the agency found. State inspectors working in partnership with USDA had documented mold, insects, liquid dripping from ceilings, and meat and fat residue on walls, floors and equipment, the AP previously reported. USDA officials have promised new measures to control listeria in plants that make ready-to-eat foods, including broader testing, updated training and tools, increased inspections, more food safety reviews and stronger oversight of state inspectors who act on behalf of the agency. — NBC News

