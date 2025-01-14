These videos prove Elon Musk's pathetic self-aggrandizement that he is a champion video gamer is nothing but lies.

How is it fun to have someone else win at video games for you? These videos detail Musk's long-running claim to be some game-playing savant and explain how Elon's actions demonstrate that it is untrue. Folks experienced with the games, their skill-based ranking systems, and Elon's lies have determined "beyond a shadow of a doubt" that Pedo Guy has others systematically building his characters up so he can show them off, but he is not doing the work.

Elon buys companies and takes credit for the work of the engineers he pays. Why would he be any different with video games?

