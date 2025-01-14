It feels like cheating finding a $1,000 computer for under $600

TL;DR: This Lenovo IdeaPad is in brand-new condition, but it's priced like a refurb: just $579.99 (reg. $1,069).

I'm tired of buying a new computer every couple of years. That's why I've been looking out for deals like this one: a nice laptop built very recently for a refurbished price, even though it's in brand-new condition. This one's $579.99 instead of $1,069.

What can it do?

The Lenovo IdeaPad 5i has some real moves. The 360° hinge lets it flip between laptop, tablet, stand, and tent modes. The tent is not for camping, more of a self-standing screen for maximum movie night vibes.

The display is genuinely pretty. It's a 16-inch WUXGA touchscreen that's sharp and bright, making everything from videos to photos look fantastic. Plus, it's got a 16:10 aspect ratio and 300 nits of brightness, so you can use it in almost any light without squinting. And for those late-night sessions, the TÜV Low Blue Light Certification helps reduce eye strain. If, like me, most of your life is spent in front of a screen, this is a good one to be looking at.

The Intel Core i7-150U processor and 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM make this laptop great for multitasking, whether you're juggling a few tabs or running some hefty software. With 1TB of SSD storage, you've got plenty of room for everything, and it all loads fast.

In a pinch for power? A quick 15-minute charge can give you two hours of battery life, so you're never left stranded. The fingerprint reader and webcam privacy shutter add a nice touch of security, while Dolby Audio and user-facing speakers make for a solid audio experience. And with a handful of ports, you'll be good to go no matter what you need to plug in.

So yeah, it's a laptop, but it's also more than that. It adapts to whatever you're doing, and in Cosmic Blue, it does it with style.

Lenovo IdeaPad 5i 2-in-1 16" Laptop (2024) Intel 7 16GB RAM 1TB SSD Win 11 Home Cosmic Blue (Open Box) – $579.99

