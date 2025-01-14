Jon Stewart examines the GOP response to LA's wildfires

Jon Stewart finds the GOP response to Los Angeles' devastating wildfires lacking basis or compassion.

Wildfires have regularly burned California for far longer than the name "California" has been applied to the region. Stewart tears into the hubris that built an albeit lovely town in a spot where it is clear, even to the likes of Joe Rogan, that unmanageable wildfires will erupt, regardless of their policies of inclusiveness or lack thereof. Stewart marvels at how gender, race, and religion all come to play in conservatives' desire to withhold aid to California.