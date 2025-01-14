Rescue crews seek to free miners trapped by other miners

Rescue workers in Peru are desperately searching for what may be as many as seventeen miners trapped in a collapse caused by an assault led by rival miners.

In what sounds like claimjumping with intent to kill, rescue efforts are underway to save as many as seventeen trapped miners. Attacks like this are common in the region, make Discovery channel reality programs seem pretty tame.

Segundo Armas, mayor of the Pataz district in the northwestern region of La Libertad, said on Monday that as many as 17 miners could be trapped at the mine. …

Armas said the mine collapsed after it was attacked on Sunday by "possible rival miners." "The area is difficult to access and we are trying to confirm the number of those trapped," Armas said, adding that cellular service does not reach the mine. La Libertad is one of the regions with the highest gold productions in Peru, and according to official reports at least 40% of the supply comes from artisanal or informal miners. DW.com

