Sky pool links Dubai penthouses, looks down on marina

Twin skyscrapers, linked at the penthouse by a 43-foot "sky pool" looking down on Dubai's Marasi Marina. It sounds like a scene from a movie or video game where a rich baddie goes for an ominous swim and gets assassinated by Jason Statham in shattering style, but soon it will be the Regent Residences in Dubai.

The blocks will have 63 luxury residences valued at $1 billion upon completion, and it will take two years to build. The 35,000-square-foot penthouse, pictured above, features six bedrooms, a gym and a private elevator. And, as the image can attest, every apartment has swimming pools with killer views—if not quite so spectacular as the one up top.

A series of newly released renderings show the staggered pool terraces jutting out from the two towers' facades. The design was "inspired by cascading water," according to Foster + Partners, the architecture firm behind the project. Real estate company Sankari (which developed the project alongside IHG Hotels & Resorts) declined to disclose to CNN how much the "ultra-penthouse" will cost, though the other residences start at $10 million each. Advertised as the "jewel in Dubai's crown," the luxury development also features 10 floating homes dubbed "water vill

Foster + Partners

There's already a sky pool in a London high-rise, open to all residents of its block in Nine Elms.