The water tables of Shibuya's RURU Café

A trip to the RURU cafe in Shibuya, Tokyo is a beautiful (and super tasty looking) experience. In this luxurious cafe, people eat and drink off clear platters that float on water in front of them. The design makes it look as if the food is seamlessly drifting around on the table.

The food here looks delicious, and the "water table" is so calming to look at. The table has a white bottom and little green islands of grass and rocks throughout the water. I'd do anything to be there right now!

From Japan Like a Local on Instagram: "We visited RURU Café, which recently opened in Shibuya (the original is in Kamakura), and we enjoyed it! Known for its unique "water table" concept, in RURU drinks are served on clear platters that blend seamlessly with the water, creating a cool "floating" effect. The design incorporates traditional Japanese aesthetics, flowing water features, and lava stones, making it a tranquil escape in the heart of the city."



