This massive superbug, newly named after Darth Vader, is a delicacy in Vietnam

This lovely creature is Bathynomus vaderi, an isopod newly named after Darth Vader for obvious reasons. A crustacean in the order Isopoda, which also includes wood lice, Bathynomus vaderi can reach almost a foot in length and weigh more than two pounds.

Some folks in Vietnam consider them a delicacy "as tasty as a lobster," according to New Scientist:

So far, the new species has only been found by fishers trawling near the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea. Peter Ng at the National University of Singapore and his colleagues analysed four specimens obtained from fishmongers in Quy Nhơn in south-central Vietnam. The locals call them "sea bugs". Ng says the team chose the species' name because of its resemblance to Darth Vader's mask, but also because the creature is thought to live at depths of 800 to 1200 metres, where it is perpetually dark.



