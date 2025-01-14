Three magical places around the world to experience fairy lore and whimsy

This fun list by Atlas Obscura shows 15 places around the world that celebrate fairies. Fairies are one of the most popular creatures throughout folklore worldwide. Some lore describes fairies as kind and bashful, while other tales describe them as mischievous or even dangerous. Whether you believe fairies may actually exist or simply enjoy a fairy themed afternoon, these places all seem worth checking out.

Here are a few of the locations on the list that look the most exciting to me:

At the Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, you can find a tiny fairy door at the base of a tree. Visitors often leave small offerings for the fairies that allegedly live here, such as "bells, shells, rocks, acorns, tiny treats, and tiny rolled up messages (Atlas Obscura)".

In British Columbia, you can visit the Enchanted Forest, where you can find the many whimsical sculptures of artist Doris Needham. Now run by her children, the forest has become a popular tourist attraction filled with Needham's art, over 25o figurines, a pirate ship, and the tallest treehouse in British Columbia.

In Traverse City, Michigan, you can hike the historic Barns Park Fairy Trail. As you walk through the woods, you'll pass by dozens of tiny, intricate fairy houses and a giant bird's nest.

