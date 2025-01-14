Walmart refreshes logo with thicker sphinctal folds and a tighter pucker

On the left is Walmart's old logo. On the right, the new one. The modest change to the "assterisk", first introduced in 2008, thickens its forms—good for the ever-smaller screens, perhaps, where it may be seen and touched. The wordmark, below, also got a substantial thickening. The more saturated colors are also being paid for.

"Walmart aims to be an inspirational, digital retailer that provides all the products, brands and services our customers need and want. This update, rooted in the legacy of our founder, Sam Walton, demonstrates our evolving capabilities and longstanding commitment to serve our customers of today and tomorrow," said William White, senior vice president and Chief Marketing Officer, Walmart U.S. "While the look and feel of our brand is more contemporary, our refreshed brand identity reflects Walmart's enduring commitment to both Sam's principles and serving our customers however they need us. As our customers evolve, we will too. Our Walmart will always be their Walmart, and our brand will always be a testament to how we innovate and change alongside them."

They probably paid Lipincott millions for this.