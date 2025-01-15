China's space solar station could generate more energy in one year than all Earth's remaining oil

China's plan to build a massive solar power station in space could generate more energy in one year than all of Earth's remaining oil reserves. The proposed 0.6-mile-wide solar array, which will orbit 22,370 miles above Earth, would overcome traditional solar power limitations like cloud cover and atmospheric interference, providing continuous clean energy.

As reported in the South China Morning Post, lead scientist Long Lehao compared the project's significance to "moving the Three Gorges Dam to a geostationary orbit." The station would capture solar energy in space, where sunlight is 10 times more intense than at Earth's surface, and beam it back to Earth using microwave technology.

From Live Science:

"This is an incredible project to look forward to," Long added during a lecture in October hosted by the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), as reported by the South China Morning Post. "The energy collected in one year would be equivalent to the total amount of oil that can be extracted from the Earth."

The structure will need to be assembled piece by piece in orbit using China's new Long March-9 reusable heavy-lift rocket, which can carry 150 tons per launch. Previous space-based solar power proposals have faltered due to the logistics of multiple launches.

China isn't alone in pursuing this technology — Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, the European Space Agency, and Japan's JAXA are all developing similar concepts, with Japan planning to launch a proof-of-concept satellite this year.

